Story highlights Tamblyn penned a letter to Woods that was published in Teen Vogue on Wedneday

The actress called him out for hitting on her when she was under age.

(CNN) Actress Amber Tamblyn is fighting back against James Woods in an open letter, days after the actor denied her claim that he once tried to make an advance toward her when she was an underage up-and-comer.

"Since you've now called me a liar, I will now call you a silencer. I see your gaslight and now will raise you a scorched earth," Tamblyn said in the letter, published on Wednesday by Teen Vogue

Tamblyn first made the accusation on Monday, after actor Armie Hammer defended his upcoming film, "Call Me By Your Name," against Woods' criticism of the age gap between the movie's two main male characters.

The critically-hailed, coming-of-age movie, which debuted at Sundance, follows a 17-year-old's (Timothée Chalamet) romantic relationship with a 24-year-old academic (Hammer).

Woods said on Twitter that the film "chip[s] away the last barriers of decency."

James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. "I'm 16" I said. "Even better" he said. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 11, 2017

