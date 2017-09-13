Breaking News

CNN 10 - September 14, 2017

Updated 6:10 PM ET, Wed September 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

September 14, 2017

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling concerning the Trump Administration's travel ban is the first topic we explain this Thursday. It's followed by a look at hurricane damage in the hardest-hit part of the Florida Keys. The potential health dangers of sitting too much and the selection of the host city for an upcoming Summer Olympic Games are also featured.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10