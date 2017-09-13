Story highlights UN Secretary-General António Guterres urges Myanmar authorities to end violence

He also calls on Myanmar to give minority Rohingya Muslims "legal status"

(CNN) In a rare rebuke, the United Nations Security Council has "expressed deep concern" about the situation in Myanmar's Rakhine State, where over 370,000 Rohingya Muslims have been forced to flee across the border to Bangladesh to escape increasing levels of violence.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the 15-member council acknowledged the initial attacks on Myanmar security forces but "condemned the subsequent violence," and called for "immediate steps to end the violence in Rakhine, de-escalate the situation, re-establish law and order, ensure the protection of civilians."

According to Matthew Rycroft, the United Kingdom's ambassador to the United Nations, the statement marked the first time in nine years that the Security Council had agreed on this particular issue.

"We were united in our concern about the situation, in the deterioration of the situation and we have heard graphically from the Secretary General and (US diplomat) Jeff Feltman who briefed us on the catastrophe that is befalling Rakhine state and the Rohingya there," said Rycroft.

Who are the Rohingya? The Rohingya are a stateless Muslim minority in Myanmar's Rakhine state thought to number about 1 million people.

Myanmar does not recognize them as citizens or one of the 135 recognized ethnic groups in the country.

Myanmar regards them as illegal immigrants, a view rooted in their heritage in East Bengal, now called Bangladesh.

Though many Rohingya have only known life in Myanmar, they are widely viewed as intruders from across the border.

According to Human Rights Watch, laws discriminate against the Rohingya, infringing on their freedom of movement, education and employment.

They are denied land and property rights and ownership, and the land on which they live can be taken away at any given time.

Earlier on Wednesday, UN Secretary General António Guterres said that the crisis involving the Rohingya Myanmar's Rakhine state had become "catastrophic."

Read More