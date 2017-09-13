UN chief calls Myanmar's Rohingya crisis 'catastrophic'

Story highlights UN Secretary-General António Guterres urges Myanmar authorities to end violence

He also calls on Myanmar to give minority Rohingya Muslims "legal status"

(CNN) The crisis involving minority Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar's Rakhine state has become "catastrophic," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Wednesday.

"Grievances that have been left to fester for decades have now escalated beyond Myanmar's borders, destabilizing the region," Guterres told reporters at the United Nations. "The humanitarian situation ... is catastrophic."

Myanmar's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has canceled a trip this month to the UN General Assembly as the crisis escalates.

More than 370,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence since August 25, according to the United Nations, an average of almost 20,000 a day.

Guterres said many women and children were arriving in Bangladesh "hungry and malnourished." Reports of attacks on civilians by Myanmar security forces are "disturbing" and "completely unacceptable," he said.

