Story highlights Around 370,000 Rohingya have fled across the border to Bangladesh

Nobel laureates call on Myanmar to grant the Rohingya citizenship

(CNN) Twelve Nobel Prize laureates have written an open letter to the UN Security Council urging it to intervene in the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar.

Hundreds of Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority group, have died since violence erupted just over two weeks ago in the Southeast Asian nation, formerly known as Burma.

Some 370,000 Rohingya civilians have fled across the border to Bangladesh, according to the UN, whose rights chief, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, described the actions by Myanmar's armed forces as "ethnic cleansing."

"The world is anxiously waiting to see that (the) UNSC is playing its role to bring end to a humanitarian catastrophe and build peace in the region," reads the letter, which was also signed by 15 other prominent figures.

The signatories include 10 winners of the Nobel Peace Price, including the youngest-ever, education activist Malala Yousafzai, and Desmond Tutu. Two winners of the Nobel Prize for physiology and medicine also signed the letter, as did British entrepreneur Richard Branson and actor Forest Whitaker.

