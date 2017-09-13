Suu Kyi skips UN General Assembly amid criticism over Rohingya

Story highlights Spokesman said Suu Kyi needed to deal with domestic problems at home

At least 370,000 people have now fled Myanmar after violence escalated

(CNN) Myanmar's de facto leader, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, has canceled a trip to the United Nations General Assembly in September amid a spiraling crisis inside the country's Rakhine state.

More than 370,000 minority Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence since August 25, according to the United Nations, an average of almost 20,000 a day.

A spokesman for the Presidential office said she had called off her trip for two reasons.

"One is the current situation in Rakhine State. We have terrorist attacks and also there are many works on public safety and humanitarian works," spokesman Zaw Htay said in a statement.

"And the second reason is we have received reports that there are possibilities of terrorist attacks in our country."