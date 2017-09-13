Story highlights NEW: Spokesman says Aung San Suu Kyi will deliver speech on Rohingya next week

Spokesman says Aung San Suu Kyi will deliver speech on Rohingya next week More than 370,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh after violence escalated

(CNN) Myanmar's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has canceled a trip this month to the UN General Assembly as the crisis involving minority Rohingya Muslims escalates in her country's Rakhine state.

More than 370,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence since August 25, according to the United Nations, an average of almost 20,000 a day.

A spokesman for the presidential office said Wednesday that Suu Kyi had called off her trip for two reasons.

"One is the current situation in Rakhine state. We have terrorist attacks and also there are many works on public safety and humanitarian works," spokesman Zaw Htay said in a statement.

"And the second reason is we have received reports that there are possibilities of terrorist attacks in our country."