21 children, 2 adults killed in fire at Malaysian school

Story highlights Victims appeared to have been trapped by grills on windows

Minister: 29 similar incidents involving fires at religious schools.

Kuala Lumpur (CNN) At least 21 students have been killed after a fire broke out at a school in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur early Thursday morning.

When emergency responders first arrived on the scene, "almost 90% of the building was already on fire," a Fire and Rescue department official told reporters.

Two adults also died in the the blaze, while two other victims remain in a critical condition.

"The firemen could hear cries for help from inside the building," spokesman Soiman Jahid said. "The first team from (the) fire station managed to save five of the children from the lower level."

Fire damage at the school.

Children tried to kick open grills on windows

Read More