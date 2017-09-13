Breaking News

25 people, mostly students, killed in fire at Malaysian school

By Sandi Sidhu, CNN

Updated 10:32 PM ET, Wed September 13, 2017

(CNN)At least 25 people, mostly students, were killed in a fire at a school in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur early Thursday.

Twenty-three students and two wardens died in the fire, which broke out at a religious school, according to Bernama, the country's official news agency.
Six students and a member of the public were injured in the incident, the report added, citing the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak expressed his sympathy for those affected in a tweet.
    "It's sad to read Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Center burned & killed more than 20 lives. May the blessed soul of Allah SWT. Al Fatihah," he tweeted on social media.
