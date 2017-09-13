Kabul (CNN)A suicide bombing killed a policeman and two civilians outside a cricket stadium in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday afternoon.
The blast reportedly took place while a game was being played, near one of the gates of the stadium, Ministry of Interior spokesman Najib Danish told CNN.
Five other civilians were injured when the bomb went off, none of them cricket players, he added.
The explosion happened at around 3:45 p.m., police spokesman Basir Mojahid said.
According to the Afghanistan Cricket website, the Boost Defenders were playing the Mis-e-Ainak Knights in the stadium when the bomb went off.
The police spokesman said there were no details on what caused the explosion as yet, but added it was "not too big."
Afghanistan has suffered a string of deadly bomb attacks in the past few months, including a bombing at a mosque in Herat in early August that killed at least 29 people during evening prayers. ISIS claimed responsibility for that attack.