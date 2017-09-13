Kabul (CNN) A suicide bombing killed a policeman and two civilians outside a cricket stadium in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday afternoon.

The blast reportedly took place while a game was being played, near one of the gates of the stadium, Ministry of Interior spokesman Najib Danish told CNN.

Five other civilians were injured when the bomb went off, none of them cricket players, he added.

The explosion happened at around 3:45 p.m., police spokesman Basir Mojahid said.

According to the Afghanistan Cricket website , the Boost Defenders were playing the Mis-e-Ainak Knights in the stadium when the bomb went off.

