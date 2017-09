Rohingya refugees flee violence in Myanmar

Desperate Rohingya grab for handouts of clothing and food on Friday, September 15, 2017, in Tankhali, Bangladesh. As many as 400,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since August 25, according to the United Nations. The Rohingya are a Muslim minority who live in Myanmar's Rakhine State but are not recognized as citizens by the government. They are considered by human rights groups to be among the world's most persecuted people.