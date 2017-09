(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Latest on the hurricanes

-- Most Floridians are still in the dark or displaced from their homes, and the pain will likely last a while as Irma's affects aren't going anywhere fast. There have been at least 16 deaths connected to the storm in the US alone. Today, at least eight died after a nursing home was left with no air conditioning in Hollywood, Florida.

-- The situation in the Caribbean is dire as food and water are becoming scarce . Irma killed at least 38 people there.





-- And let's not forget the slow recovery for the -- On the radar: Category 1 Hurricane Jose is brewing in the Atlantic. It's expected to stay at sea, but some forecasts say it may loop its way back to the US and the Bahamas this weekend.-- And let's not forget the slow recovery for the victims of Harvey