(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Latest on the hurricanes
-- Most Floridians are still in the dark or displaced from their homes, and the pain will likely last a while as Irma's affects aren't going anywhere fast. There have been at least 16 deaths connected to the storm in the US alone. Today, at least eight died after a nursing home was left with no air conditioning in Hollywood, Florida.
-- The situation in the Caribbean is dire as food and water are becoming scarce. Irma killed at least 38 people there.
-- On the radar: Category 1 Hurricane Jose is brewing in the Atlantic. It's expected to stay at sea, but some forecasts say it may loop its way back to the US and the Bahamas this weekend.
-- And let's not forget the slow recovery for the victims of Harvey.
In politics
-- Exclusive: The Department of Justice is preventing Senate investigators from interviewing two top FBI officials over James Comey's firing, officials tell CNN.
-- Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders revealed his "Medicare for all" bill.
-- The Obamas will host a global summit aiming to empower young people to create change.
-- Democrats say they gave evidence to special counsel Robert Mueller that alleges former national security adviser Michael Flynn failed to disclose a trip he took for a Russia-Saudi business deal.
In other news
-- At least one student was killed and 3 others injured in a shooting at a high school in Spokane, Washington, the fire chief says.
-- This guy produces fake news about US politics -- and is proud of it. Meanwhile, Facebook says it's making it harder for fake news producers to profit.
-- YouTube shut down North Korean propaganda channels that were used by researchers to track the secretive nation.
-- Paris and Los Angeles will host the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games, respectively.
-- BABY ALERT: Serena Williams shared a photo of herself cradling her newborn daughter.
