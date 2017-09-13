Reports of looting continue as necessities grow scarce in the Caribbean

(CNN) At first, Kaiann Macleay was grateful to be alive after Hurricane Irma ravaged the St. Martin resort where she and her husband were staying.

Then, after the storm subsided, they went outside and saw the true extent of the devastation. Amid debris from homes, resorts and businesses, she said that some people were snatching up anything they could get their hands on, from necessities like gas to luxury goods like perfume.

"I was faced with the reality that we were in a really, really bad situation," Macleay told CNN's Erin Burnett.

It's been nearly one week since Irma struck the half-Dutch, half-French island as it tore through the Caribbean, and basic necessities are still scarce. Reports of looting and robberies continue, forcing everyday people to defend themselves.

As weary residents and tourists slowly make their way out, French President Emmanuel Macron visited the overseas territory Tuesday. He offered assurances that power will be restored, running water will return and schools will reopen in the coming weeks.

