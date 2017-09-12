How to help earthquake victims in Mexico

Story highlights Mexico is dealing with the aftermath of two natural disasters

Rescue and relief efforts are underway, but more help is needed

(CNN)

While much of the US and the Caribbean tries to recover from hurricanes Harvey and Irma, Mexico is facing serious challenges of its own.

In recent days the country was hit by two natural disasters: Hurricane Katia and a magnitude 8.1 earthquake centered in the Pacific Ocean off its southern coast.

The quake, the strongest Mexico has experienced in 100 years, has flattened buildings and killed more than 90 people. The next day, Katia made landfall in the state of Veracruz and caused a deadly mudslide

Organizations are providing medical relief, serving hot meals and building temporary shelters for those affected.

