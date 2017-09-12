Breaking News

How to help earthquake victims in Mexico

By Bethany Hines, CNN

Updated 12:44 PM ET, Tue September 12, 2017

Residents stand on debris of a partially collapsed building felled by a massive earthquake in Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. One of the most powerful earthquakes ever to strike Mexico has hit off its southern Pacific coast, killing at least 32 people, toppling houses, government offices and businesses. (AP Photo/Luis Alberto Cruz)
While much of the US and the Caribbean tries to recover from hurricanes Harvey and Irma, Mexico is facing serious challenges of its own.
In recent days the country was hit by two natural disasters: Hurricane Katia and a magnitude 8.1 earthquake centered in the Pacific Ocean off its southern coast.
    The quake, the strongest Mexico has experienced in 100 years, has flattened buildings and killed more than 90 people. The next day, Katia made landfall in the state of Veracruz and caused a deadly mudslide.
    Organizations are providing medical relief, serving hot meals and building temporary shelters for those affected.
    You also can make a significant impact in the lives of those in need by clicking the button below to help.
    Soldiers remove debris from a partially collapsed municipal building in Juchitan, Mexico, on Friday, September 8. A magnitude-8.1 earthquake was registered the night before off Mexico's southern coast. It is the strongest quake to hit the country in 100 years, according to President Enrique Peña Nieto.
    People stand on a building's rubble in Juchitan on September 8.
    Residents of Tapachula, Mexico, stay in a shelter after the quake.
    Men survey damage in Veracruz, Mexico.
    Medical staff and patients wait outside after a hospital was evacuated in Villahermosa, Mexico.
    This photo shows a collapsed building in Matias Romero, Mexico, early on September 8.
    People gather on a street in downtown Mexico City on September 7.
    People gather outside a Mexico City nightclub after the quake.
    A woman gestures toward her earthquake-damaged home in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico.
    People sit on a sidewalk in Mexico City after the quake.
    Damage is seen inside a mall in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico.
    People react after the quake jolted the Mexico City International Airport.
