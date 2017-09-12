For some farm workers, Irma stole shelter from the storm

Story highlights Immokalee is in southwestern Florida

Farm workers live in the neighborhood

(CNN) It's not Naples and it's not Key West. It's not Tampa and it's not Miami Beach.

The place is called Immokalee -- it's tucked away in a rural and remote stretch of Collier County, in the southwestern corner of Florida.

It's home to people who labor in the fields, picking America's fruit and vegetables.

In one neighborhood, a stretch of trailers, the tomato and potato pickers heeded the warnings and scrambled to shelters as Irma approached.

When families filtered back after the storm blew by, they found their lives had been swept away -- yet another burden in a life of back-breaking work.

