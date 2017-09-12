8 killed in shooting at Dallas Cowboys watch party in Plano, police say

Story highlights Victims knew the gunman, Plano police chief says

A Plano officer fatally shot the gunman at the scene, authorities say

(CNN) A man shot and killed eight people at a Dallas-area home where people had gathered to watch a Dallas Cowboys football game on TV, authorities say.

A police officer who was called to the home in Plano on Sunday shot and killed the gunman there, authorities said.

One of the victims, Meredith Hight, 27, was the estranged wife of the gunman, officials said Tuesday. At a news conference on Monday, Plano Police Chief Greg Rushin had said the gunman had a connection to the house.

The other victims were Anthony Cross, 33; Olivia Deffner, 24; James Dunlop, 29; Darryl Hawkins, 22; Rion Morgan, 31; Myah Bass, 28; and Caleb Edwards, 25, the Plano Police Department said in a news release.

"We've never had a shooting of this magnitude. We've never seen this many victims before. It's just a terrible event," Rushin said.

