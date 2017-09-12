8 killed in shooting at Dallas Cowboys watch party in Plano, police say

Story highlights Plano police have not yet publicly identified the victims or the suspect

A Plano officer fatally shot the gunman at the scene, authorities say

(CNN) A man shot and killed eight people at a Dallas-area home where people had gathered to watch a Dallas Cowboys football game on TV, authorities say.

A police officer who was called to the home in Plano Sunday shot and killed the gunman there, authorities said.

The names of the victims and the gunman were not immediately released. The gunman had a connection to the house, Plano Police Chief Greg Rushin said, without elaborating.

"They (the victims) knew who he was. It wasn't a stranger-on-stranger crime," Rushin said at a news conference Monday.

The victims were men and women in their 20s and 30s, Rushin said.

