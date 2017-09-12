(CNN) Country singer Kenny Chesney said Tuesday that he was heartbroken after seeing the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma.

The Category 5 storm tore through the Caribbean last week, killing at least 38 people and destroying buildings -- including the singer's home on the US Virgin Island of St. John.

"It's hard to put it into words, because I have got so many memories, so many friends there, so many fabrics and pieces of my life on that island," Chesney told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360." "To see that devastation and to see what it is today, when I was just there last week, is really heart breaking."

The country music superstar has been a resident of St. John for years. He was not on the island at the time of the storm, but was able to shelter 17 people at his home. They survived and, with Chesney's help, were able to evacuate the island.

Kate Hanna lost her home to Irma and rode out the storm in Chesney's home.

