Story highlights About 15 million people are without electricity in Florida, officials say

Some may be without until September 22

(CNN) Philip Dennen, a Korean War vet who safely rode out Hurricane Irma with his wife in their boarded up Florida home in Sarasota, now worries about the loss of electricity needed for his oxygen supply.

"I don't like to think about that," he said of the prospect of an extended outage. "I have enough bottled oxygen to last several days. We have enough gasoline to get out of the car to run the generator probably for several days, but without power, we'll be in a little trouble."

Floridians who weathered the historic storm must now cope with an unprecedented loss of power: About 15 million people were without electricity across the state, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday.

"It's been a lovely life but I'm not ready to leave it yet," Dennen quipped this week. "I'll be 92 next month."

Large swath of Southeast left in the dark

