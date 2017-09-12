Story highlights
- About 15 million people are without electricity in Florida, officials say
- Some may be without until September 22
(CNN)Philip Dennen, a Korean War vet who safely rode out Hurricane Irma with his wife in their boarded up Florida home in Sarasota, now worries about the loss of electricity needed for his oxygen supply.
"I don't like to think about that," he said of the prospect of an extended outage. "I have enough bottled oxygen to last several days. We have enough gasoline to get out of the car to run the generator probably for several days, but without power, we'll be in a little trouble."
Floridians who weathered the historic storm must now cope with an unprecedented loss of power: About 15 million people were without electricity across the state, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday.
"It's been a lovely life but I'm not ready to leave it yet," Dennen quipped this week. "I'll be 92 next month."
Large swath of Southeast left in the dark
Dennen is among the millions throughout much of the Southeast unable to perform simple tasks such as switching the lights on or setting the air conditioner on high in the post-storm humidity.
In Georgia, more than 1 million customers -- which includes households and businesses -- were in the dark, according to Georgia Power and Georgia EMC.
In South Carolina, 150,000 customers are without power, according to Duke Energy and SCE&G.
In North Carolina, more than 63,000 customers don't have electricity, according to Duke Energy.
And in Alabama, about 13,000 customers remained without electricity, Alabama Power said.
"Power pretty much drives everything," Christopher Krebs, assistant secretary for infrastructure protection at the Department of Homeland Security, told reporters. "Lights are out. There may be impacts on local water and waste water treatment facilities."
Floridians started to get a sense of how long they'll be in the dark.
Customers who lost electricity on the eastern side of the state will likely have power restored by the end of this weekend, Florida Power & Light said.
But those on the west coast of Florida -- where Irma made its final landfall -- will likely have power restored by September 22.
"This is going to take some time to restore and, in some circumstances, it will be a situation about rebuilding," Krebs said.
Electrical help from US and Canada
Gov. Rick Scott said 30,000 workers from out of state are assisting efforts to restore power to about 5.4 million customers.
Help is coming from as far away as Canada. Nova Scotia Power tweeted that it was sending 23 employees to Tampa for assist with restoration efforts.
Irma, which stretched 650 miles from east to west, has battered at least nine states -- flooding city streets, uprooting trees and light poles and destroying homes.
Initial estimates are that 25% of homes in the Florida Keys have been destroyed, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said. Another 65% suffered major damage.
Now a tropical depression, Irma is still expected to bring torrential rainfall as far north as North Carolina. At least seven storm-related deaths been reported in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, according to local officials.