Hurricane Irma washes away iconic boat - 28 years after Hurricane Hugo washed it ashore

(CNN) A monster hurricane brought Folly Beach its most famous boat. Now another monster storm has washed it away.

The Folly Boat was a message board of sorts for the beach town of Folly Beach, South Carolina. Since it washed ashore in 1989 during Hurricane Hugo, it has rested near a state highway and residents have painted and repainted messages on it through the years. Marriage proposals. Graduation announcements. Birthday wishes.

Over the weekend, before Irma hit, someone painted words of encouragement on the boat for their neighbors to the south: "Godspeed Florida," it read. "This too shall pass."

Stephanie Lee took this photo of the famous Folly Boat that was a landmark on the road to Folly Beach. The boat is often painted with messages and pictures. Lee took this photo on Sunday night and it had messages of support for the Florida Keys and others impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Then came Monday. Hurricane Irma brought fierce winds and torrential rains to South Carolina and Georgia after devastating parts of Florida over the weekend.

It flooded Folly Beach and sections of nearby Charleston.

