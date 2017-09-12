Looping path may bring Hurricane Jose near Bahamas, US

Story highlights Most computer models indicate Jose will stay out to sea

But its odd, looping path could bring it near the Bahamas and US this weekend

(CNN) First Harvey, then Irma and now ... Jose?

Hurricane Jose was 700 miles east of Florida at midday Tuesday, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, making it a Category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale.

The storm is expected to remain at hurricane intensity in the Western Atlantic, and it could strengthen as it takes an odd, looping path that may bring it near the Bahamas and the United States this weekend.

However, most computer models indicate Jose will stay out to sea and complete a tight enough loop to avoid moving onshore.

Jose's impact is sure to be felt along the Southeast coast, bringing rough seas.