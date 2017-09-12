Breaking News

Anxious residents begin returning to battered Florida Keys

By Eliott C. McLaughlin and Kyung Lah, CNN

Updated 3:21 PM ET, Tue September 12, 2017

Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys
Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys

    Widespread destruction in the Florida Keys

Story highlights

  • FEMA estimates that 25% of homes in Florida Keys destroyed, 65% damaged
  • Officials making headway in rescues, road repair, airport and hospital reopenings

Key Largo, Florida (CNN)Heidi and Allan Neuzil grew frustrated early Tuesday after waiting more than 14 hours for authorities to let them back in to the battered Florida Keys.

The parents of three boys were part of a large group of Keys residents awaiting permission to return to their homes and survey the damage wrought by Hurricane Irma.
"I just want to go home!" Allan Neuzil screamed at authorities from the side of the road.
    He wasn't the only one exasperated enough to yell at police. Other residents joined him as officers directed traffic and vehicles at the front of the line jockeyed to get ahead of each other.
    Heidi Neuzil broke down as she pondered the potential scene they'd find upon arriving in Key Largo.
    "I don't know what we're going to do if we don't have a home," she asked. "Where will we go?"

    'Oh my God, the roof!'

    Around 7 a.m. ET, police began letting residents back into the ravaged island chain. Upon leaving the Florida mainland, Key Largo is the first town in what is known as the Upper Keys, the easternmost third of the island chain that includes Tavernier and Islamorada.
    West of that, in the Middle and Lower Keys, rescue and recovery workers are working to clear roads and inspect bridges so that residents and business owners can return. But even in the Upper Keys, "water, power, sewer, fuel, medical service and cell service, are still limited," according to Monroe County. The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority was advising residents to boil their tap water, if they have any.
    As the Neuzils made their way home in their pickup truck -- adorned with the yellow residency sticker that grants them and others access to the Keys -- Allan Neuzil pointed to a local shipyard.
    "Look, the dock is destroyed," he said.
    Soon after they arrived home to find their residence propping up five downed trees.
    "Oh my God, the roof!" Heidi exclaimed, beginning to weep again. "The roof is cracked in the back of the house."
    A closer look at the rear of the house revealed a morsel of good news: Only a small corner of the house had been breached by the trees and the powerful hurricane that blew them over. The Neuzils' boat was damaged as well, but it, too, had largely escaped Irma's battering. The hull remained intact.
    "I'm just glad it's over," Allan Neuzil said.

    Residents trickle home

    For most Florida Keys residents, recovery is far from over, and there's a one in four chance that those returning won't be able to live in what they come home to find. The Federal Emergency Management Agency estimates that 25% of buildings on the archipelago are destroyed. About 65% are damaged, according to FEMA's initial figures.
    Drone footage shows vehicles crawling down the southbound lanes of US 1, also known as the Overseas Highway. The 113-mile thoroughfare carries travelers from the southern tip of Florida over more than 40 bridges to Key West.
    What awaits residents in the Middle and Upper Keys is unclear, but there are signs that Irma, which made its first US landfall on Cudjoe Key, about 20 miles east of Key West, was anything but merciful to the Conch Republic.
    In Plantation Key, homes were ripped open like Christmas gifts. Furniture, sinks and toilets sat on the coral-filled ground alongside children's books and a bingo wheel. RVs lay on their sides in Sunshine Key. Boats lay beached next to homes and along the highway in Big Pine Key and in Marathon. The white tails of endangered Key deer, which normally stay on their refuge, were seen bobbing along US 1.
    In Big Pine Key, which was cut off from the other islands by water and a large pole Monday, houses were seen smoldering. Footage from Key West's Old Town showed what resembled a river running through the streets, just a block from the bars that populate Duval Street.
    The Atlantic Ocean side of the islands took the worst pounding. All along the coast, there were houses missing entire walls, swaths of their roofs peeled off like bandages. Concrete pillars that once propped up homes stood empty, propping up nothing.
    Other houses looked as if the tide had washed everything out of them, leaving sand and ankle-deep seaweed in place of furniture.

    Making contact

    In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, a house slides into the Atlantic Ocean in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Monday, September 11.
    In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, a house slides into the Atlantic Ocean in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Monday, September 11. Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but the deadly storm has left a trail of destruction throughout the Southeast.
    Richard Shieldhouse maneuvers through storm surge floodwaters in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 11.
    Richard Shieldhouse maneuvers through storm surge floodwaters in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 11.
    Mario Valentine sits in his badly damaged home in Immokalee, Florida, on September 11.
    Mario Valentine sits in his badly damaged home in Immokalee, Florida, on September 11.
    Boats are partially submerged in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
    Boats are partially submerged in Key Largo, Florida, on September 11.
    Chris Stokes works in the mud as he helps clean up damage to his father's convenience store in Everglades City, Florida, on September 11.
    Chris Stokes works in the mud as he helps clean up damage to his father's convenience store in Everglades City, Florida, on September 11.
    Ashley Tomberg drags a tree branch from the roof of a neighbor's house in Gainesville, Florida, on September 11.
    Ashley Tomberg drags a tree branch from the roof of a neighbor's house in Gainesville, Florida, on September 11.
    Floodwaters inundate a car in Jacksonville on September 11.
    Floodwaters inundate a car in Jacksonville on September 11.
    A crocodile appears at the Dinner Key Marina in Miami on September 11.
    A crocodile appears at the Dinner Key Marina in Miami on September 11.
    John Duke tries to salvage his flooded vehicle in Jacksonville on September 11.
    John Duke tries to salvage his flooded vehicle in Jacksonville on September 11.
    A van sits in a sinkhole that opened up in Winter Springs, Florida, on September 11.
    A van sits in a sinkhole that opened up in Winter Springs, Florida, on September 11.
    People check out floodwaters at Jacksonville's Memorial Park on September 11.
    People check out floodwaters at Jacksonville's Memorial Park on September 11.
    Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs, Florida, on September 11.
    Kelly McClenthen and her boyfriend, Daniel Harrison, walk through floodwaters in Bonita Springs, Florida, on September 11.
    A truck drives through a flooded street in in Key Largo on September 11.
    A truck drives through a flooded street in in Key Largo on September 11.
    A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
    A man walks by damage in Palm Shores, Florida, on September 11.
    Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
    Catharine Taylor Woods cleans up a broken awning outside her building in Wauchula, Florida, on September 11.
    The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
    The roof of a home is damaged in Marco Island, Florida, on September 11.
    Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor's home in Marco Island on September 11.
    Rick Freedman checks damage to his neighbor's home in Marco Island on September 11.
    Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Boats are partially submerged in a marina in downtown Miami on September 11.
    People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
    People step out of their flooded home in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 11.
    A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
    A felled tree blocks a street in downtown Miami on September 11.
    Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
    Irma damaged this gas station roof in Bonita Springs.
    Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
    Michele Snelling sleeps on couch cushions next to her 4-month-old daughter, Lauryn, at a middle school in St. Petersburg, Florida, on September 11. The school was filled with evacuees.
    Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
    Hotel guests navigate a dark stairwell after they lost power in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
    People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
    People in Cape Coral, Florida, tend to a car that flipped over during Hurricane Irma on Sunday, September 10.
    A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma's approach in Manatee County, Florida.
    A manatee lies stranded September 10 after waters receded during Irma's approach in Manatee County, Florida.
    High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
    High winds split this large tree in half in Fort Lauderdale.
    An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
    An American flag is torn as Irma passes through Naples, Florida, on September 10.
    A sheriff's deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
    A sheriff's deputy walks through a shelter in Naples after the power went out on September 10.
    A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
    A police officer walks over debris after a tornado touched down in Palm Bay, Florida, on September 10.
    Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
    Yaya Lopez holds her fiance, Howard Lopez, while they sleep in a middle-school hallway in St. Petersburg on September 10.
    Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
    Geoff Rutland, a local volunteer from Crossing Jordan Church, helps other residents get ice from a vending machine in Tampa, Florida, on September 10.
    PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
    PJ Pike checks on his boat and one belonging to a friend in Fort Myers. Both were sitting in mud at their moorings due to an unusually low tide on September 10.
    People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
    People walk past a building in Miami where the roof was blown off by Hurricane Irma on September 10.
    An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    An abandoned car sits in floodwaters during a storm surge in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Fallen trees block a parking lot in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
    Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves on September 10.
    Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
    Members of the Blinckman family use their personal devices in a stairwell utility closet as Hurricane Irma went over Key West, Florida, on September 10.
    Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
    Evacuees watch the weather from a shelter in Naples on September 10.
    Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
    Heavy winds and rain blow through Miami on September 10.
    Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
    Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel fights fierce winds and flooded streets while reporting in Miami on September 10.
    A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
    A man records the gusty winds going through downtown Miami on September 10.
    A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
    A tree lies on a pickup truck after being knocked down by the high winds in Miami on September 10.
    Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Hotel guests eat breakfast by lamplight after the Courtyard Marriott was left without power in Fort Lauderdale on September 10.
    Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
    Part of this crane tower collapsed in Miami on September 10.
    People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center as Irma approached Miami on Saturday, September 9. See Hurricane Irma's impact on the Caribbean
    People sit in the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center as Irma approached Miami on Saturday, September 9. See Hurricane Irma's impact on the Caribbean
    Yet there were signs that rescuers and other officials were making headway as the floodwaters abated and roads reopened.
    Donning helmets and carrying flashlights and tools designed to lift and break up debris, the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue trod the Keys in the early morning hours Tuesday looking for victims. They were supported by the Florida National Guard and its aircraft, which were helping assess the damage, said Adjutant Gen. Mike Calhoun. Planes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also joined the effort.
    On Big Pine Key, innkeeper and yacht captain Tim Marquis was assessing the damage at Barnacle Bed & Breakfast and Dive Resort early Monday. He and two others had ridden out the storm there. It's on the Atlantic side of the island, not far from where Irma made landfall.
    When the storm hit, Marquis said, water came over the 14-foot-high patio at the inn he has called home since 1995.
    "Actually in the middle of the hurricane, water was coming over that patio right there and right through here," he said from a common area inside the B&B.
    Without power, water or communications since the weekend, Marquis had been incommunicado. Rescuers gave him a satellite phone to contact his wife, who sought refuge in Lousiana last week. It was before dawn. She didn't pick up.
    "Hey, I guess you're probably asleep or something," Marquis said, leaving a message. "Some rescue guys came by so they've got a phone. I could call and let you know that we're OK, and we'll see you when you get ready to come back. And I'll call you as soon as we get cell phone service here. All right, love you. Talk to you later."
    Ira Konkrate, another Big Pine resident stopped to speak to CNN affiliate WFOR-TV as he searched for his brother.
    "I'm going back up to one of my divisions where my brother's at. We haven't heard from him yet. I work at Winn-Dixie and that was our safe haven for our employees that stayed in the area, and he didn't show up," Konkrate said.
    As Konkrate spoke to reporters, a man on a bicycle pulled up and told Konkrate he had hunkered down with his brother during the storm. His brother was safe, much to Konkrate's relief.

    'Florida's calling'

    See Irma's impact on the Florida Keys

      See Irma's impact on the Florida Keys

    As search teams continue to hunt for victims in the Lower Keys, it's clear Monroe County faces a daunting task. But things are already looking much better than they were Monday.
    Two 300-foot portions of the Overseas Highway on Lower Matecumbe and Bahia Honda keys were washed out by Irma's storm surge, but the Florida Department of Transportation expects to finish repairing them Tuesday, county officials said.
    Airports in Key West and Marathon, as well as at Naval Air Station Key West, are now operational and receiving emergency resources. Commercial flights remain suspended, however.
    The three main hospitals, in Tavernier, Marathon and Key West, remain closed but "are working quickly to be able to receive patients," according to the county. Three air ambulances are expected to return to Monroe County from Alabama on Tuesday.
    At Orlando International Airport, 31 medical specialists, including doctors, nurses and pharmacists, loaded two Coast Guard C-17s with medical supplies, all-terrain vehicles and boats before heading to Key West with about rescue teams and law enforcement officers, said Jason McDonald, spokesman for the US Department of Health and Human Services.
    As team leader Toby Clairmont gathered responders together before loading the planes, he told them, "We're here. Florida's calling. There's trouble in the Keys."
    Shelters are being opened across the Keys, and officials are establishing distribution points where residents can pick up food and water. Among them: Key West Sears Town Plaza, the Sugarloaf School on Summerland Key, Marathon High School and the National Wildlife Refuge on Big Pine Key.
    "Monroe County is working quickly to restore services and make the county safe for residents and business owners in the Middle and Lower Keys to return, but this will take time," the county said in a news release.

    CNN's Chris Cuomo, Bill Weir, Debra Goldschmidt contributed to this report.