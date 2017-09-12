5 things for September 12: Irma's path of destruction

(CNN) Hurricane Irma's victims need your help. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. The latest

Irma's a tropical depression this morning, lumbering its way through the Southeast and bringing heavy rain to Alabama and western Tennessee. Monday it brought strong winds and flooding to parts of Georgia and South Carolina. And folks are just beginning to pick up the pieces in Florida, where Irma spread its devastation across the entire state and left nearly 60% of it in the dark. As of this morning there are five storm-related deaths in the United States.

2. Florida Keys

Officials are having a hard time getting to some parts of the Keys (especially Key Largo), which seemed to bear the full brunt of Irma's wrath. Part of US 1, the highway that connects the islands with the Florida mainland, is under water. And debris in the water makes it difficult to get to the Keys by boat right now. There are reports of widespread damage and power outages, but officials just won't know how bad things are until they're able to get there. The estimated 10,000 people who rode out the storm in the Keys may need to be evacuated, according to the Defense Department, but Key West's city manager says there are no plans to do that just yet.

