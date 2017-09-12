Chainsaw-wielding nun clears debris from Irma

(CNN) Across the state of Florida, and up into Georgia and South Carolina, images of first responders have become a welcome sight amid the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

But among the usual uniforms -- those of police, firefighters and paramedics -- a nun's habit stands out.

This nun took a chainsaw in hand to help clean up debris from Hurricane Irma https://t.co/noNcbZBrgT https://t.co/r6bixPDJx5 — CNN (@CNN) September 13, 2017

And when said nun is wielding a chainsaw, well, that is something that can renew faith in even the most downtrodden.

"There was a need, I had the means, so I wanted to help out," Sister Margaret Ann told Erin Burnett on Tuesday evening.

A 30-year education veteran from Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in West Kendall, Florida, Sister Margaret Ann knew of a chainsaw in her school's closet, so she thought nothing of ripping into a downed tree blocking a road.

