American couple get emotional recalling St. Maarten devastation

(CNN) Brian and Christianna Poe of Boston were celebrating their fourth anniversary on St. Maarten when Hurricane Irma hit and trapped them on the Caribbean island.

The couple teared up Tuesday morning on CNN's "New Day" as they described the devastation and suffering they witnessed before being airlifted from the Dutch-administered half of the island.

"You can't really prepare anybody for something that strong," Brian Poe told anchor Chris Cuomo. "We could never ask for anybody stronger than the crew that helped us get through."

Irma ravaged the island when it hit Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, the most powerful hurricane.

"You couldn't beat the wind. You couldn't beat the insulation blowing out the walls, the roofs coming off, the glass breaking. We just held on tight with a pillow and held each other," Poe said.

