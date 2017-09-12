US citizen with alleged al Qaeda ties faces trial

Story highlights Texas born Muhanad Mahmoud Al Farekh is on trial in New York

Al Farekh has pleaded not guilty of conspiring in an attack on an American military base

(CNN) American citizen Muhanad Mahmoud Al Farekh, who authorities say is a member of al Qaeda, is standing trial, accused of participating in an attack on a military base in Afghanistan.

Opening arguments, delivered by Assistant US Attorney Saritha Komatireddy, began Monday in Brooklyn, New York, according to John Marzulli, spokesman of the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Al Farekh, 31, had pleaded not guilty to attacking Americans and conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

He is charged with nine counts, including conspiracy to murder US nationals, conspiracy to bomb a government facility, use of explosives and use of a weapon of mass destruction.

Al Farekh's membership in al Qaeda lasted from 2007 through 2014, according to Marzulli. Court papers filed in July 2017 detail his involvement in a January 2009 attack on a US military installation, Forward Operating Base Chapman, in Khost, Afghanistan.

