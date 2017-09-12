What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos

Breaking News

Sloane Stephens, this year's US Open champion, reacts as the lid to her trophy falls off on Saturday, September 9. Stephens, a 24-year-old American ranked 83rd in the world, defeated Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 to win the first Grand Slam of her career.
Chicago running back Tarik Cohen dives into the end zone during the season opener against Atlanta on Sunday, September 10. Cohen and the Bears came up short, however, against last year's NFC champions. The Falcons won 23-17.
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson gets kicked in the face by Liverpool's Sadio Mane during a Premier League match in Manchester, England, on Saturday, September 9. Mane received a red card for the high challenge, which he apologized for and said was accidental. Ederson was stretchered off.
Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, the WBC super-flyweight champion, celebrates after he knocked out Roman Gonzalez in the fourth round on Saturday, September 9. It was a rematch of their title fight in March, when Sor Rungvisai won the belt by majority decision.
Slovenia forward Anthony Randolph is poked in the face by a Ukrainian defender during a basketball game in Istanbul on Saturday, September 9. Slovenia won 79-55 to advance to the quarterfinals of the EuroBasket tournament.
Iowa running back Akrum Wadley leaps for a 1-yard touchdown during the rivalry game at Iowa State on Saturday, September 9. Wadley scored two touchdowns and had nearly 200 yards of offense as Iowa won 44-41 in overtime.
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson celebrates with a burnout after winning the Cup Series race in Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday, September 9. It was the fourth victory of the season for Larson, who enters the playoffs ranked second in the overall standings.
Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier misses a fly ball during a game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, September 10.
Temperley goalkeeper Josue Ayala tries to punch the ball away from Racing Club forward Enrique Triverio during a league match in Avellaneda, Argentina, on Saturday, September 9.
Valentina Shevchenko, right, wrestles UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes on Saturday, September 9. Nunes won a split decision to retain her title.
Fabrizio Zanotti plays a shot during the second round of the European Masters on Friday, September 8. The tournament was played in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings rises for a header with two Arsenal players during a Premier League match in London on Saturday, September 9.
Dallas wide receiver Cole Beasley pins the ball onto his shoulder to make a catch against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 10.
Washington outfielder Michael Taylor makes a catch at the wall during a home game against Philadelphia on Thursday, September 7.
MotoGP riders Marc Marquez, left, and Jorge Lorenzo compete during the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday, September 10. Marquez would go on to win the race. Lorenzo crashed and finished in 23rd place.
Carolina quarterback Cam Newton jumps over San Francisco safety Eric Reid during their season-opening game on Sunday, September 10.
Chan Yung-jan, bottom right, returns a shot during the women's doubles final of the US Open on Sunday, September 10. Chan and Martina Hingis defeated Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2.
A bloodied Richard Douglas celebrates after kicking a goal during an Australian Football League match on Thursday, September 7. Douglas and the Adelaide Crows defeated the Greater Western Sydney Giants to clinch a spot in the AFL's preliminary finals.
Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin makes a one-handed touchdown catch over Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love on Saturday, September 9. Georgia edged the Fighting Irish 20-19 in South Bend, Indiana.
Japanese snowboarder Haruna Matsumoto performs on the halfpipe during the New Zealand Winter Games on Thursday, September 7.
Chicago Cubs starter Jose Quintana delivers a pitch during a game in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, September 6. Quintana had six strikeouts over six shutout innings, and the Cubs went on to win 1-0.
Crystal Palace defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah heads the ball during a Premier League match in Burnley, England, on Sunday, September 10.
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant sacks Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham during Clemson's 14-6 victory on Saturday, September 9. Bryant had four of Clemson's 11 sacks in the game.
Australian cricketer Peter Handscomb is run out by a throw from Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan during a Test match in Chittagong, Bangladesh, on Wednesday, September 6.
The US amateur golf team nearly drops the Walker Cup trophy after defeating Great Britain and Ireland on Sunday, September 10.
Buffalo fullback Mike Tolbert, right, celebrates with teammate Jordan Matthews after scoring a touchdown in the Bills' 21-12 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, September 10.
Serbian forward Vladimir Lucic, center, is defended by Hungary's Akos Keller, left, and Zoltan Perl during a EuroBasket game in Istanbul on Sunday, September 10. Serbia won 86-78 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Russian figure skaters Kseniia Akhanteva, top, and Valerii Kolesov compete in Riga, Latvia, on Thursday, September 7.
Rafael Nadal celebrates after he defeated Kevin Anderson to win the US Open for the third time on Sunday, September 10. It is the 16th Grand Slam title of Nadal's illustrious career. Roger Federer is the only man to win more (19).
San Jose State running back Tyler Nevens is engulfed by Texas defenders on Saturday, September 9.
Waikato rugby player Michelle Montague fends off Victoria Subritzky during a Farah Palmer Cup match in Pukekohe, New Zealand, on Thursday, September 7.
British triathlete Holly Lawrence dives into the Tennessee River during the Ironman World Championship, which took place in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 9. See 30 amazing sports photos from last week
Take a look at 32 amazing sports photos from September 5 through September 11.