(CNN) The US State Department notified Congress Tuesday of its intent to sell up to 18 F/A-18 fighter jets to Canada, worth approximately $5.23 billion overall.

The proposed deal includes 10 F/A-18E and eight F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft as well as supporting equipment and armaments for both sets of jets.

The announcement comes just days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised doubts about the deal due to an ongoing dispute between the jets' US-based manufacturer, Boeing, and the Canadian aerospace firm Bombardier.

"Canada is reviewing current military procurement that relates to Boeing," Trudeau's office said in a statement last week following a call between the Canadian prime minister and the governor of Missouri, where F/A-18s are manufactured.

The statement said Canada was reviewing the deal due to Boeing's pursuit of "unfair and aggressive trade action against the Canadian aerospace sector."

