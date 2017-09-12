Story highlights Voter commission is meeting Tuesday in New Hampshire

12 white men are scheduled to give presentations, but no women or minorities

Manchester, New Hampshire (CNN) All 12 people scheduled to deliver presentations to President Donald Trump's voting commission at St. Anselm College here Tuesday are white men.

That's a problem, the panel's critics say, because the day's lineup appears designed to fuel many commission members' desire for restrictive voting laws -- including voter identification requirements, strict limitations on same-day voter registration and more.

And those laws, critics say, disproportionately suppress the vote of minorities, older people who no longer drive, college students, low-income people, those who are transient and more.

No women or minorities are scheduled to give presentations at Tuesday's meeting -- the second of Trump's election integrity commission, led by Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach, a leading advocate of strict voting requirements.

"This is a sham commission that has one goal: to rig democracy in Republicans' favor by making it harder for African-Americans, Latinos, women and young people to exercise their fundamental right to vote," said Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez in a statement. "The Trump/Pence/Kobach commission does not represent the diversity of people across this country who deserve to have their voices heard at the ballot box."

