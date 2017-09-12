Story highlights The White House says the meeting will focus primarily on security issues

Washington (CNN) Malaysia's prime minister visits President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday seeking a dose of legitimacy amid a US Justice Department investigation into his finances.

Trump hopes to find a leader who can become a dependable ally in Asia, but the visit makes for awkward timing. The US Justice Department criminal probe into Prime Minister Najib Razak centers around billions of dollars in assets the US claims were acquired using a government fund and laundered through American firms. Razak denies any wrongdoing.

Last month, the Justice Department shifted its focus from seizing the disputed assets -- including real estate, art, jewelry and movie rights -- to a criminal investigation into the money used to purchase them. The US asserts the money was stolen from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state investment fund that Razak founded.

Arriving at the White House midday for a handshake and talks with Trump, Razak hopes to demonstrate to his critics back home that he's still welcome in Washington, despite the allegations against him. He faces reelection next year.

The White House says the meeting will focus primarily on security issues and North Korea, and not the corruption scandal. Trump has been seeking partners in Asia to help counter Pyongyang amid new provocations. Malaysia, a majority Muslim nation, has acted as an important US partner in countering Islamic terrorism in the region.

