Story highlights
- The White House says the meeting will focus primarily on security issues
- Trump hopes to find a leader who can become a dependable ally in Asia
Washington (CNN)Malaysia's prime minister visits President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday seeking a dose of legitimacy amid a US Justice Department investigation into his finances.
Trump hopes to find a leader who can become a dependable ally in Asia, but the visit makes for awkward timing. The US Justice Department criminal probe into Prime Minister Najib Razak centers around billions of dollars in assets the US claims were acquired using a government fund and laundered through American firms. Razak denies any wrongdoing.
Last month, the Justice Department shifted its focus from seizing the disputed assets -- including real estate, art, jewelry and movie rights -- to a criminal investigation into the money used to purchase them. The US asserts the money was stolen from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state investment fund that Razak founded.
Arriving at the White House midday for a handshake and talks with Trump, Razak hopes to demonstrate to his critics back home that he's still welcome in Washington, despite the allegations against him. He faces reelection next year.
The White House says the meeting will focus primarily on security issues and North Korea, and not the corruption scandal. Trump has been seeking partners in Asia to help counter Pyongyang amid new provocations. Malaysia, a majority Muslim nation, has acted as an important US partner in countering Islamic terrorism in the region.
Trump is also looking to bolster regional counters to China, particularly in Southeast Asia, where maritime disputes in the South China Sea and trade practices remain irritants to Washington-Beijing ties.
Malaysia is situated at an important shipping channel, the Straits of Malacca, making it an important ally to both China and the US. China is the largest foreign investor in Malaysia, and three Chinese companies are involved in a plan to build a new deep sea port in Malacca costing billions of dollars.
Trump has yet to visit Asia, but plans to attend conferences in Vietnam and the Philippines in November. He's expected to stop in additional Asian capitals during that trip.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said this week that the Justice Department investigations were not expected to arise when Trump meets Razak in the Oval Office.
"That investigation is apolitical and certainly independent of anything taking place tomorrow," she said on Monday.
Razak has met Trump before, and boasts of a warm relationship with the billionaire former businessman. The pair played a round of golf at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club before Trump was president, and a photograph of the occasion hangs in the clubhouse there.
Then-President Barack Obama also once enjoyed Razak's company on the golf course. The two played golf during Obama's Christmastime vacation in Hawaii in 2014.
But the corruption allegations cooled relations between Malaysia and the United States in the final years of Obama's administration. The US also took issue with Malaysia's crackdown on media and free speech.
CNN's Ben Westcott contributed to this report.