(CNN) You may have noticed that President Donald Trump has a tendency toward hyperbole. Everything he touches or is associated with is the biggest or the best or a record-breaker of some sort. Up to and including, apparently, natural disasters

"The devastation left by Hurricane Irma was far greater, at least in certain locations, than anyone thought - but amazing people working hard!"

Big devastation! More than people thought!

This morning's tweet is far from an isolated incident. Time and again over the two-plus weeks in which Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston and Irma slammed into Florida, Trump's Twitter feed has featured a steady stream of superlatives about the size and impact of these storms.