Sarah Sanders on Clinton book: 'Sad'

Clinton slams Trump as an ill-prepared president in her new book

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders slammed Hillary Clinton's new memoir Tuesday, accusing the former secretary of state with running "one of the most negative campaigns in history," adding that the book is a "sad way" for her to continue attacking President Donald Trump.

"I think it is sad that after Hillary Clinton ran one of the most negative campaigns in history and lost, and the last chapter of her public life is going to be now defined by propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks," she said during her daily briefing. "And I think that is sad way for her to continue this."

Sanders, who seemed prepared for the question, said she was unaware whether Trump is going to read the book, entitled "What Happened."

"I would think he is pretty well versed on what happened, and I think it is pretty clear to all of America," she said.

Clinton's post-2016 campaign memoir was officially released Tuesday. It's a nearly 500-page reflection on the 2016 campaign that heads plenty of blame on outside factors but finds Clinton facing up to many off the mistakes she made before her stunning loss to Trump.

