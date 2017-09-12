White House: Trump no longer expected to host Japanese prime minister

Story highlights The two leaders had been preliminarily scheduled to hit the links this weekend

Previously, Abe has visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Washington (CNN) Though President Donald Trump was tentatively scheduled to play golf with Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe at his private course in Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend, the White House says that is no longer being discussed.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told CNN Tuesday Trump is no longer expected to host Abe at all. They had been scheduled to hit the links together Sunday at the Trump National Golf Club, CNN had learned earlier Tuesday, though a person familiar with the meeting cautioned that had not been set in stone.

Abe will be in the United States for the UN General Assembly, which takes place in New York City next week.

It wouldn't have been the first time Trump welcomed Abe to one of his properties.

In February, he hosted the prime minster at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where the two men spent the weekend getting to know each other while golfing and touring the grounds. They were forced to hold a late-night news conference after North Korea launched a ballistic missile during the visit.

