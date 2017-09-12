Story highlights The two leaders are expected to hit the links this weekend

It won't be the first time Abe has visited a Trump-owned property

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is scheduled to play golf with Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe this weekend at his private course in Bedminster, New Jersey, CNN has learned.

The President and the prime minister are expected to hit the links together on Sunday at the Trump National Golf Club, though a person familiar with the meeting cautioned that it is not set in stone yet. Abe will be in the United States for the UN General Assembly, which takes place in New York City next week.

This won't be the first time Trump has welcomed Abe to one of his properties.

In February, he hosted the prime minster at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where the two men spent the weekend getting to know each other while golfing and touring the grounds. They were forced to hold a late-night news conference after North Korea launched a ballistic missile during the visit.

"I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100%," Trump said at the time.

Read More