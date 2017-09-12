Story highlights It is his third such trip to a weather devastated state

Hurricane Irma recently ripped through Florida

(CNN) President Donald Trump plans to visit storm-stricken Florida on Thursday, the White House said, his third such trip to a weather devastated state after a spate of violent US weather.

Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, made the announcement during Tuesday's daily briefing.

"The President's action during these times demonstrate why he's a true leader who can bring the country together and get things done for the American people," Sanders said.

Shortly after, first lady Melania Trump tweeted that she would accompany her husband to Florida on Thursday.

My concern continues for all impacted by the hurricanes.Will fly to #Florida on Thursday w @potus to survey the damages from #HurricaneIrma. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 12, 2017

The White House did not specify which area of the state the President would tour during his stop, but sources told CNN he would travel to the Fort Myers area, on Florida's gulf coast.

