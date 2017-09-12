Story highlights Many are avoiding explicitly answering whether the government needs to be more focused on climate change

Instead some say the focus needs to be on preparedness and resiliency

Washington (CNN) Last year was the Earth's warmest recorded year, the third year in a row to set a new record for global average temperatures. Rising temperatures are likely to increase the intensity and impact of major storms, scientists say, yet in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the Trump administration has resisted talking about climate change at all.

Several key administration officials have been on message this week declining to discuss the issue and how to address the causes of global warming and increased greenhouse gas emissions.

Both FEMA administrator Brock Long and acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke avoided explicitly answering in CNN interviews Tuesday whether the government needs to be more focused on climate change because of hurricanes such as Harvey and Irma.

Both instead said the focus needs to be on preparedness and resiliency.

"Regardless of what causes disasters, it's our job within the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to manage the consequences," Long told CNN. "The only way we become resilient as a nation is we have to create that true culture of preparedness among our citizenry, which we do not have, and then we also have to look how we move forward when it comes to infrastructure protection."

