Washington (CNN) The Trump administration is developing new ways to vet people coming into the United States as a deadline in the President's controversial travel ban nears, officials said Tuesday.

"Each of the opportunities that the US government has to interview and/or vet potential inbound travelers is being reviewed," acting Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Ronald Vitiello said at AFCEA's Homeland Security Conference in Washington on Tuesday.

"Looking at things like social media, looking at things like smart phones, those kinds of windows, if you will, into people's backgrounds and their activity," he added.

The Department of Homeland Security and the State Department are evaluating all the "opportunities" for the US to assess potential travelers to the country,

The ban on travel to the US for individuals from six Muslim-majority countries, allowed to take effect by the Supreme Court in June, was ordered to be in effect for 90 days, during which the administration would assess vetting procedures and whether they're secure enough. The executive order also requires reports on its effectiveness.

