Ted Cruz's response to his 'liking' a pornographic video is, um, not good

Washington (CNN) Late Monday night, Sen. Ted Cruz's official Twitter account liked a pornographic video from an account with the handle "Sexuall Posts." That, um, drew some attention.

So far, so bad!

The only thing anyone wants to know in the wake of something like this happening is whether or not Cruz had ANYTHING to do with it. That's it. Literally, nothing else.

Which is why Cruz needed to -- and still needs to -- issue a statement ASAP saying: "I had nothing to do with this and was not aware it had even been posted until it was brought to my attention."

