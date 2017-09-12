Story highlights Steven Mnuchin and Gary Cohn scheduled meetings on Capitol Hill

The administration is seeking buy in from Democrats on tax reform legislation

Washington (CNN) Three Democrats from states President Donald Trump won in 2016 will join the President on Tuesday evening for dinner as the White House seeks sweeping tax reform, congressional aides said.

Multiple sources said the White House legislative operation viewed North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly and West Virginia Joe Manchin -- all moderate Democrats facing re-election in 2018 -- as "gettable" Democrats on an otherwise partisan legislative push to slash taxes for corporations and overhaul the system.

Three Republican senators were also due to attend the dinner Tuesday: Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah and Sen. John Thune of South Dakota.

The dinner comes as Trump's tax reform point men -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn -- headed to Capitol Hill to solidify the effort. The two were scheduled to meet as part of the so-called "Big Six," a group that also includes four top GOP negotiators on Capitol Hill. Separately, two sources said Mnuchin and Cohn would meet with Republican members of the Senate budget committee. The latter meeting's purpose would be to try kick starting an effort to coalesce around the budget proposal for the coming fiscal year.

Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin look on as US President Donald Trump delivers remarks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City.

Establishing a budget proposal would overcome a key hurdle for tax reform, which Republicans must find a way to pay for in order to pass through the Senate with a simple majority vote. Under the rules of the Senate, Republicans can pass tax reform with a simple majority vote only if the plan would not increase the nation's deficit outside of the 10-year budget window.

