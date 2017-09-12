Bannon: I left White House to be 'wingman' for Trump agenda

Hong Kong (CNN) Steve Bannon left the White House because the Trump administration "needed a wingman outside" and now wants to help get allies of President Donald Trump elected to the Senate, he said Tuesday at a global investment conference.

Bannon delivered a keynote address in Hong Kong on the subject of "American economic nationalism, the populist revolt and Asia" at an event organized by Hong Kong brokerage firm CLSA.

"I left the White house because Trump needed a wingman outside, helping candidates for the Senate," Bannon said, according to a global investor who attended the talk. Media was barred from attending the event; asked why media access was revoked, a CLSA spokesperson said it was a decision by the firm and declined to comment further.

Asked if Bannon received a fee for his speech, the spokesperson had no comment.

In his address, Bannon emphasized the populist movement he pushed while serving as White House chief strategist.

