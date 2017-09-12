Rick Scott has a major power problem on his hands

(CNN) Hurricane Irma has left Florida. But it's left behind a massive logistical -- and potentially political -- problem for Rick Scott.

More than 15 million people are without power in the state , according to the Department of Homeland Security -- to put that in perspective, the state of Florida's population was 20.61 million in 2016. That is a stunning number. And it represents a massive challenge for Florida Power & Light as well as Scott.

"I've had phone calls all day long about nursing homes and assisted living that don't have their power," Scott said Monday. "We've got to work hard to get them their power back."

We know from past history that natural disasters can have significant political consequences -- positive and negative -- for the people (usually presidents and governors) tasked with dealing with them. George W. Bush and Hurricane Katrina. Barack Obama and the BP oil spill. How you handle these things matters. When people are hurting, they look to the government to help. And they never forget if you don't help -- or don't help quickly enough.

To date, Scott has generally won plaudits for his handling of Irma. In the days leading up to the storm, he was all over television -- warning that this storm was very serious and making sure the full assets of the state and federal government were deployed well in advance to deal with it.

