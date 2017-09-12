Story highlights Republicans Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy have a health care plan

The Senate parliamentarian says Republicans have until October to pass a bill

Washington (CNN) Republicans have been searching for eight months now to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. That effort effectively died on the floor of the Senate in July when the party couldn't get 51 votes do little more than punt the serious health care policy questions to a conference committee.

Still, a small group of Republicans led by Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana are trying to bring the effort back before it's too late.

The Senate's parliamentarian has suggested that the GOP only has until the end of September before their reconciliation vehicle -- the budget bill that allows them to pass health care with a simple majority -- expires.

Graham and Cassidy are expected to unveil Wednesday their latest proposal to overhaul health care, but rank-and-file members aren't sounding too optimistic. Timing is a big reason.

"We are in the fourth quarter with about 30 seconds left," said Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina who added that the bill was the last "bullet left in the chamber."

Read More