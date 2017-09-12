Story highlights 'Election integrity' commission meets Tuesday in New Hampshire

No evidence has been presented that "serious voter fraud" occurred there or nationally

(CNN) In November, President Donald Trump claimed "serious voter fraud" in New Hampshire. In January, he said 3 to 5 million undocumented immigrants voted illegally -- allowing Hillary Clinton to win the national popular vote. In February, he said thousands of people had been bused to New Hampshire from Massachusetts to vote illegally in the swing state.

None of those claims have been proven. But on Tuesday, Trump's "Election Integrity" commission is in New Hampshire to look for evidence.

The commission, led by Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach, has scheduled a series of presentations from long-time advocates for stricter controls on voting. Among them: The Heritage Foundation's Hans von Spakovsky, who plans to highlight egregious examples of voter fraud; and the Crime Prevention Research Center's John Lott Jr., who will advocate background checks for voters.

The agenda is light on elections experts who will push back or question the testimony. So Democrats on the panel are preparing rebuttals themselves.

"It could get a little feisty," said Matthew Dunlap, Maine's secretary of state and a Democratic member of the commission.

