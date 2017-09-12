Trump's ninth grandchild born

Story highlights Eric and Lara Trump welcomed a baby boy Tuesday

(CNN) President Donald Trump is a grandfather for the ninth time: son Eric, 33, and wife Lara, 34, welcomed their first child, Eric "Luke" Trump on Tuesday.

".@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric 'Luke' Trump at 8:50 this morning," the new father tweeted.

.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 12, 2017

Luke Trump joins the President's brood of grandchildren, which includes son Donald Trump Jr.'s five children with wife, Vanessa, and Ivanka Trump's three children with her husband, Jared Kushner.

Welcome to the world, Eric "Luke" Trump and congratulations to @LaraLeaTrump and @EricTrump! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u0uQi8kqVP — Trump Organization (@Trump) September 12, 2017

Uncle Donald Trump Jr. offered his congratulations to his younger brother, tweeting , "Congrats buddy. Welcome to the club. Now that the niceties are out of the way it's older brother revenge for that drum set to my kids."

And Aunt Ivanka Trump wrote , "Welcome to the world, baby boy. I can't wait to meet you."