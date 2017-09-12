Trump Organization drops birther crusade from Trump's corporate biography

Story highlights The Trump Organization this year removed from Donald Trump's corporate biography a reference to his involvement in the birther movement.



(CNN) The Trump Organization this year removed from Donald Trump's corporate biography a reference to his involvement in the birther movement that sought to prove then-President Barack Obama was not a natural-born citizen of the United States.

The line, which had been included in Trump's bio since as early as August 2015, read, "In 2011, after failed attempts by both Senator McCain and Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump single handedly forced President Obama to release his birth certificate, which was lauded by large segments of the political community."

The line was removed at some point between January 13 and January 24 of this year, a review of the Internet Archive shows. Trump took office on January 20.

Representatives for the Trump Organization and the White House did not respond to requests for comment about the change.

The line echoed a claim Trump himself made during the 2016 campaign, in which he falsely placed blame on Clinton and her 2008 campaign for starting the birther conspiracy.

